Bhubaneswar: The Health Department of Odisha Tuesday directed all government and private hospital across the state that are treating coronavirus patients to not conduct COVID-19 tests of deceased patients after the death of a person.

As there are various allegations regarding delay in release of the bodies from COVID-19 hospitals, the department by issuing an order Tuesday asked the same to the hospitals.

The order read, “COVID-19 test after death is discouraged to avoid undue delay in the release of body and prevent harassment to the bereaved family.”

All the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have also been asked to submit the death report of the positive persons along with the copy of the bed head tickets, investigation reports and COVID test status to the Director of Health Services within 48 hours of death for the state-level death audit.

As per the order, the hospitals will also record all the pre-existing diseases along with the symptoms and investigation reports of the patients at the time of admission. After checking all the aforementioned details the hospitals along with the name and contact of the doctor treating the patients have to submit a report to the State Level Committee.

Odisha has so far registered 1,92,548 COVID-19 cases while 736 patients have died due to the disease as of September 23 according to a report issued by the Health Department.

