Hyderabad: The year 2020 is proving to be a very bad one for the movie fraternity. Many illustrious persons associated with the film industry have breathed their last. Telegu actor Venugopal Kosuri joined the list when he breathed his last. Sources said the actor was being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Gachibowli here. He had other comorbidities as well.

According to media reports, Kosuri suffered a massive heart attack and died Wednesday night while undergoing treatment. As the news of Kosuri’s death became public, co-stars and his fans paid tributes to him on various social media platforms.

Born in West Godavari district’s, Narasapuram village, Venugopal worked as a manager in Food Corporation of India (FCI). However, it was his passion for acting that always stood out. He left his job and pursued a career in acting. Among his prominent films are Maryada Ramanna, Pilla Zamindaru, Chalo, Amitumi. He was last seen in Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s directed Ami Thumi.