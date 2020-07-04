Mumbai: Famous rapper Honey Singh is known for his excellent songs and rap. The popular rapper recently shared some pictures on his Instagram handle that have been going viral.

Amid this lockdown Honey has totally transformed himself. Pictures of Honey Singh’s transformation will surely surprise you. Pictures of his transformation are going viral on social media. In these pictures, he is seen flaunting his muscular body.

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram, he wrote, “Checkout my Latest body transformation pictures, lockdown mein ki gayi mehnat !! Share which one u like !!” The pictures show Honey flaunting his now transformed physique which immediately went viral on the internet as fans went gaga over the singer touting it as ‘Honey Singh’s back’.

In the photos, he can be seen flaunting his chiselled physique. As soon as he shared his new look, fans went gaga and the singer started trending on Twitter.

It is clear from the pictures that Honey has been sweating heavily in the spare time and got rid of obesity during this lockdown. In the past, Honey had put on some weight due to excess alcohol.

Fans are praising Honey with comments on the pictures of the transformation.

The rapper said that he battled bipolar disorder. His last songs were Loca and Moscow Mashooka. Honey Singh is known for his hit songs like Haye Mera Dil, Angrezi Beat, Brown Rang, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, and many more.