Bargarh: One day after a 70-year-old man washed away and went missing in Bargarh main canal, another youth went missing in the same canal Saturday morning.

The missing youth has been identified as Omprakash Bhoi (22) of Talipada village in the district. While he was taking a bath in the canal he was swept away by the current and went missing, it was learnt.

According to a source, Omprakash along with his cousin had gone to the canal to take bath. The source said that Omprakash was swept away in the current while they were enjoying bath in the canal.

On being informed fire personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation. At the time of filing this report, the search operation was still underway.

Two persons going missing in the Bargarh main canal in two consecutive days has shocked the local residents here.

Notably, Jalandhar Kalet (70), a resident of School Pada near Cement Nagar under Bhatli block went missing while taking bath in the canal. He is yet to be traced.

