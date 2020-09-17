Bhubaneswar: In a bizarre incident, a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her two minor sons at Arcade Apartment Sundarpada of Bhubaneswar, Wednesday late night.

Police detained the two minor boys for questioning in connection with this, Thursday. The age of the two minor boys are 12 and 15 years.

The deceased woman has been identified as Binodini Mishra.

During police questioning, the two minors revealed that they were staying with their mother Biondini and a dog in an apartment.

The minors alleged that Binodini was a drug addict and used to beat them up regularly. Similarly, Wednesday night after returning home intoxicated, Binodini again started beating the two minors. Unable to bear the torture by their mother the two minors with the help of an iron rod attacked her.

Unfortunately Binodini died on the spot due to heavy bleeding from several places of her body. Realising that their mother died at the spot, the two minors in fear left the apartment with their dog after hiding their mother in the bathroom.

However, the duo called the security guard of their apartment Thursday night and said him that some miscreants killed their mother and they left the apartment due to fear.

Meanwhile, the security guard called the Airfield Police Station and informed them of the crime. On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered Binodini’s body before taking it to the nearest hospital for post-mortem.

However, police caught the two minors from the local area and took them to the police station for questioning.

Police team, sniffer dogs and scientific team are investigating the matter for further details.

