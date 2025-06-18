If you thought you’ve seen everything the internet has to offer, this viral video will make you think again.

The clip, now making waves online, captures a truly bizarre and dangerous scene at an Indian railway station. At first, everything seems normal—until you spot a man hanging from a high-voltage electric wire, swinging back and forth like he’s on a jungle gym.

Yes, you read that right.

The man, described by viewers as a “madman,” is literally dangling and swinging from the wire, completely unfazed by the obvious danger. It’s one of those moments where you’re not sure if you should be shocked, scared, or just confused.

People on the platform are clearly panicking. Some are running away from the scene, while others whip out their phones to capture the madness. After a few tense moments of swinging, the man suddenly lets go—and drops straight onto the railway track.

The video ends there, and it’s unclear what happened next. But the clip has already gone viral, spreading like wildfire across social media

Watch the viral video here:

It’s one of those rare videos that makes your jaw drop. And it’s a reminder that real life can be stranger (and scarier) than fiction.

PNN