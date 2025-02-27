Road safety in India remains a major concern, with reckless driving and a lack of civic responsibility contributing to frequent accidents. According to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, over 1.7 lakh people lose their lives on Indian roads every year, with 60 per cent of the victims aged between 18 and 34.

A recent viral video from Gujarat serves as yet another stark reminder of the dangers of negligent driving.

The incident in Gujarat has ignited social media outrage after the viral video captured a Kia Sonet making an abrupt right turn, leading to a collision with a scooter rider. The footage shows the car executing an unexpected right turn on a busy street, directly into the path of an oncoming scooter. The scooterist, unable to anticipate the sudden maneuver, crashes into the car, resulting in a dramatic spill onto the roadway.

The video was captured by a vehicle following both the car and the scooter on the same lane of the road.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by popular handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’.

Car driver’s sudden turn leads to a scooter crash! Accident caught on camera

Car driver's sudden turn leads to a scooter crash! Accident caught on camera

Eyewitnesses and netizens have been quick to criticize the car driver’s actions, noting that there was no apparent need for the right turn at that location. Comments flooded social media platforms, with users expressing their frustration over the reckless driving behaviour.

This event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic rules and exercising caution to ensure the safety of all road users.

