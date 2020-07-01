Mumbai: It’s been more than two weeks to the death of Chhichhore star Sushant Singh Rajput. The untimely demise of the talented star has left his fans, friends and family in shock.

The actor’s death is now under investigation and at least 30 people have been interrogated by Mumbai police. While cops are yet to solve the mystery behind Sushant’s alleged suicide, his fans allege foul play and are demanding a CBI inquiry.

Many believed that the handsome actor took the extreme step due to nepotism. Fans claim that many movies were snatched from Sushant. A large number of his fans think that Sushant has not committed suicide but has been killed.

Now, a CBI inquiry is being demanded to investigate this matter in deep.

Following the wave, actor Shekhar Suman has also come out in support of him and is now preparing to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to demand a CBI enquiry.

Meanwhile, a shocking revelation has been found in connection with Sushant’s death. Fans have found how Sushant’s Wikipedia details changed much before his demise.

How could this be possible.A person adding to his Wikipedia page that he died by suicide at 9.08 am.That means someone already knew it before his death that he will commit suicide..

On social media, people have alleged that between 9 am and 9:30 am on June 14, it was updated on Sushant’s Wikipedia page that he had committed suicide while the news of Sushant’s suicide came out after 1 pm June 14.

Now fans are questioning that if Sushant passed away after 10: 30 am, then how did Wikipedia know that he was going to commit suicide and changed the details before?

Fans allege a big conspiracy behind the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and have demanded a thorough probe. Delay in investigation has enraged many who are questionining as to why are the police taking so much time to reveal what has happened.

Fans think that there is a bigger conspiracy in Sushant’s death. There are many questions that are unanswered in the late actor’s death.

Well, hopefully the police will reveal the details soon.

