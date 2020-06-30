Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was interested in science, moon and stars. For this, he had also bought telescope, which he used to see other planets. After his demise fans are sharing many videos and photographs. Meanwhile, a video of Sushant is going viral in which he is seen in an old age home.

The video shows an elderly woman sitting on a wheel chair. Sushant can be seen sitting on his knees in front of the old lady and chatting with her. After a while, he takes the lady’s hand and puts it on his head as a fond gesture.

The video is very emotional and heart touching. It shows how grounded Sushant was and respected the elderly despite being a film star. Earlier, many videos of Sushant showing his generous and humble side have surfaced. In one such video the actor can be seen meeting poor children and greeting them with warmth and affection.

Significantly, Sushant’s last film was Chichhore which was released on screen 2019. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was woven around suicide and depression, but ironically Sushant himself fell victim to it in real life. He was suffering from depression for the last six months.

June 14, Sushant committed suicide by hanging himself in his Bandra home. After his death, there has been a debate in Hindi film industry about nepotism and anti –nepotism campaigns were also seen. If reports are to be believed, seven films were snatched out of his hand, due to which he went into severe depression.

Close to 27 people have been interrogated in connection with Sushant’s death. Sushant‘s close friend and actress Rhea, Rohini Iyer, Sushant’s manager, creative manager and others have been questioned in this case.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rhea was supposed to feature next to Sushant in Rumy Jafri’s next flick.

The filmmaker had reportedly confirmed that the film was supposed to be a romantic-comedy and both Rhea and Sushant had agreed to start filming post lockdown. The director also added that Sushant was ‘nervous’ to shoot for this film as it was a different story and also his first working with Rhea.

