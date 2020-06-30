Mumbai: Actor Sanjana Sanghi went to the Bandra police station here Tuesday morning in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Sanjana Sanghi also recorded her statement with the police.

Debut film

Sanghi is set to make her debut with Mukesh Chhabra-directed movie Dil Bechara, the last film of Rajput. The movie is based on American author John Green’s bestseller The Fault in Our Stars“, is Rajput’s last movie. She reached the Bandra police station to record her statement, a police official said.

Police investigation

The police were trying to understand reasons behind Rajput’s suicide. They are also probing whether professional rivalry, if anyone, was responsible for the actor’s depression.

So far, the police have recorded statements of 28 people, including his family members and actor-friend Rhea Chakraborty. The police have also recorded statements of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Also and Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma has appeared in front of the police. It should be stated here that Chakraborty was interrogated for over seven hours by the police. She appeared in front of the police June 18, four days after Rajput’s death.

Professional rivalry

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his Bandra apartment June 14. His last screen appearance was Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Media reports had said after Rajput’s death that he was suffering from clinical depression due to professional rivalry.