Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always been a big inspiration for newcomers who come to the film industry. Being an outsider, SRK has been ruling the Hindi film industry and left behind many of his contemporaries.

Like any other newcomer, Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput was also highly inspired by Shah Rukh Khan. He admired SRK like anything and he himself has revealed this in several occasions.

His admiration for King Khan is also evident from a new video of Sushant that is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Sushant is sitting in his car and driving while enjoying his idol’s Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Deewana Dil Deewana’ and his expressions is a pure reminder of the brilliant actor that he was.

Sushant can be seen wearing sun glasses with blue t-shirt and is singing the song in perfect style with his smile. Many such videos have gone viral since Sushant’s death. Through these videos, the fans are remembering their favorite hero.

Fans have been sharing old videos of Sushant as a tribute to the late actor. Earlier, many fans paid their tribute through lovely paintings, videos and sketches.

Couple of days back, deceased actors’ family released an official statement announcing that in memory of the late actor, they will be converting his childhood home in Patna into a memorial.

Fans are allowed to visit Sushant’s home and get inspired. Sushant always wanted to help others and through the foundation, his family will help young talents to shine in the film industry.

On the professional front, Sushant’s last appearance will be in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, which also stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi and the film will be released online July 24, 2020.