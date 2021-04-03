Bhubaneswar: Ugly scenes were witnessed in the Odisha Assembly Saturday as BJP legislators threw shoes, headphones, pens among other things at Speaker Surya Narayan Patro.

Finding it difficult to run the proceedings, the Speaker adjourned the House till 4:00 pm.

The Opposition created ruckus in the House after the Speaker rejected the adjournment motion notice on a mining issue brought by the Congress.

Amid protests over the passing of the Odisha Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill and the Societies Registration (Odisha Amendment ) Bill without a discussion on them, two BJP MLAs, Jaynarayan Mishra and Bishnu Sethi, reportedly stood on their seats and hurled shoes, papers, pens and earphones at the Speaker as a mark of protest.

The Speaker, while addressing journalists, said he is examining the photographs and the law will take its own course.

In her reaction to journalists, Odisha government chief whip Pramilla Mallick said deputy LoP Bishnu Sethi, MLA Jaya Narayan Mishra and Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi had thrown shoes, earphones and papers at the Speaker’s podium.

When asked, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra not only termed the act as unfortunate but also condemned it.