Mumbai: The post production work of Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal will commence from Monday, confirmed the actor and director Shoojit Sircar.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the film. The picture features Vicky and Sircar.

“When nature beckoned, We listened… We switched gears, From fast forward to slow motion… Now, there is a call again, an excitement, yet a caution and a hunger to reboot, With this feeling… We begin, again… #SardarUdhamSingh. Post production set to #BeginAgain, tomorrow, 8th June,” Vicky captioned the image.

Sircar shared the same image on the photo-sharing website.

Vicky will bring alive the story of martyr Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Amritsar in 1919.

Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940.

The news comes a week after the Cultural Affairs Ministry, Maharashtra, allowed the restarting of shootings, teleserials, OTT and advertisements.

A 16-page official directive comprising guiding principles has been issued for the restart of the media and entertainment industry.