Kolkata: Actors in West Bengal’s television industry will not shoot intimate scenes for their shows in the immediate future. A decision to this effect was taken as production work restarted in West Bengal. Shooting had stopped in the state due since the lockdown began March 25.

Important meeting

The decision was taken during a meeting of producers, artistes, technicians and representatives from TV channels. The meeting was held here Tuesday. Guidelines for indoor and outdoor shooting were discussed in the meeting. The West Bengal government has permitted shooting for movies and television shows from June 1.

Guidelines to be properly followed

“During the meeting, it was decided that there will be no intimate scenes like kissing. Actors will be allowed to take off their masks only during the time of shooting. Proper health guidelines have to be maintained,” one of the TV serial producers said Wednesday.

Kids below 10 years not allowed

The producers have also proposed that a maximum of six actors should be allowed on the floor at a time. The producer also informed that for now children below 10 years will not be allowed to shoot. So is the case regarding actors who are over 65 years of age. However, the matter will again come up for discussion within a couple of weeks.

“We discussed the guidelines as it is a completely new situation. But we have to ensure that all protocols are followed before shooting takes place. We cannot afford a situation in which one actor tests COVID-19 positive and the entire shooting unit is quarantined,” he said.

Feature films and web series

Concerns pertaining to feature films and web series were not discussed in the meeting. These issues are expected to be taken up in subsequent meetings.

New proposal

There was a proposal from Arindam Ganguly, the general secretary of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum. He proposed that Rs 25 lakh be paid to an artiste in case of death due to COVID-19.

“The producers, however, stressed on the need to raise a common fund for both the infected and the deceased,” Ganguly said.

These issues discussed will be taken up during a meeting with West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas. It is scheduled for Thursday.

Agencies