Korukonda: Falling prey to a rumour that suggests salt is in short supply in Malkangiri, people from various parts of the district were seen purchasing the kitchen essential in higher quantities while paying exorbitant prices for it.

Locals alleged it to be the handiwork of some unscrupulous businessmen. Acting on the direction from Korukonda block development officer (BDO) Dasarathy Sarabu, block supply inspector Byomkesh Majhi visited 12 panchayats and Balimela notified area council (NAC) to find out if there is any shortage of salt.

Majhi said, the district has enough stock of salt. “The shortage of salt is nothing but a rumour. People do not need to panic buy salt more than the required amount by paying exorbitant prices,” he added.

Meanwhile, the administration went around telling people through public address systems to not fall for the rumour.

The retail and wholesale prices of salt have been fixed at Rs 10 and 8.40 a kilogram and shopkeepers have been asked to put up a price list at their shops, showing the price of salt. They have also been asked to refrain from black marketing. “If any shop keeper is found to be ignoring the direction and found to have hoarded essential commodities, stringent action would be taken against them,” Majhi added.