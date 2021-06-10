Bhubaneswar: The Commisionerate Police may arrest shopkeepers in twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar who are found doing business during upcoming Raja festival in violation of Covid-19 restrictions.

According to police commissioner Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi, Covid-19 norms were violated at many places in several markets of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar Wednesday on the eve of Sabitri Brata held Thursday.

Priyadarshi Thursday said the shopkeepers were penalised. “But what is most important is that people should cooperate with the police administration in curbing the spread of the disease”, he pointed out.

In view of Raja festival, if any shopkeeper is found selling clothes violating Covid norms, strong action will be taken against them. Their shops can be sealed, or they may be arrested for violating the norms, he added.

PNN