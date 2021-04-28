Berhampur: In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, different trade associations in Ganjam Wednesday decided to keep all shops and marketplaces across all urban areas in the district closed from 2.00pm to 5.00am for the next 10 days starting from April 28.

The Ganjam district administration has welcomed such a preventive measure adopted by the trade associations to keep the deadly virus at bay. The administration at the same time urged all residents of Ganjam district to support the initiative.

Also read: Odisha supplies medical oxygen to 8 states facing shortage

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ganjam Collector and District Magistrate Vijay Amruta Kulange wrote Wednesday, “We welcome the steps taken by merchants association, vendors association in urban areas to keep closing of shops from 2pm to 5am for next 10 days. We request all people to support this initiative. Together we can win this battle against COVID @CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha.”

In another tweet, Kulange further said, “We request to follow it from 28th April to 9th May 2021 in all urban areas of Ganjam.”

PNN