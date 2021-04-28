Bhubaneswar: Showing solidarity with the states facing acute shortage of liquid medical oxygen (LMO), Odisha has so far sent 112 tankers carrying 2112.051 metric tonne (MT) of LMO to eight states.

According to the information available with OrissaPOST, the eight states that have received LMO from Odisha are Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

As of April 28, Andhra Pradesh has so far received the highest quantity of the gas with 811.04 MT of medical oxygen in 38 tankers, followed by Telangana (479.419MT in 27 tankers), Madhya Pradesh (251.32MT in 17 tankers), Haryana (187.512MT in eight tankers), Uttar Pradesh (156.38MT in nine tankers), Maharashtra (112.06MT in six tankers), Chhattisgarh (78.22MT in five tankers) and Tamil Nadu (36.1MT in two tankers).

These tankers were loaded at oxygen plants in four Odisha districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Sundargarh (Rourkela).

The lion’s share of medical oxygen – 899.451MT was sent in 47 tankers from Rourkela. A total of 702.74MT, 278.7MT and 231.16MT of medical oxygen were sent in 33, 18 and 14 tankers from Jajpur, Angul and Dhenkanal districts respectively.

PNN