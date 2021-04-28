Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 8,386 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 4,28,515. Active caseload in the state stands at 55,245. Out of the 8,386 new infections, 4,781 were reported from quarantine centres while 3,605 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district has registered the highest number of new cases with 1,840 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 933 new infections.

Covid-19 Report For 27th April New Positive Cases: 8386

In quarantine: 4781

A total of 99,97,140 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 4,089.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Angul (347), Balasore (202), Bargarh (257), Bhadrak (67), Bolangir (358), Boudh (83), Cuttack (496), Deogarh (61), Dhenkanal (21), Gajapati (96), Ganjam (209), Jagatsinghpur (129), Jajpur (270), Jharsuguda (433), Kalahandi (126), Kandhamal (53), Kendrapara (49), Keonjhar (175), Koraput (69), Malkangiri (24), Mayurbhanj (289), Nabarangpur (388), Nayagarh (122), Nuapada (233), Puri (259), Rayagada (75), Sambalpur (307) and Subarnapur (67).

The State Pool reported 348 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

