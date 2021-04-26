Bhubaneswar: Registration for COVID-19 vaccine for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years will start in Odisha from April 28, informed director of State Health and Family Welfare department Dr Bijay Kumar Panigrahi, Monday.

The COVID-19 vaccines will be administered from May 1. Time slots will be allocated to applicants after registration, the official further said.

On the other hand, briefing media persons about the present scenario of COVID-19 infections across the State, the chief of Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty said, “In medical science, there is nothing absolute. Hence, we can say that we are now in plateau stage as the state has not witnessed a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. We hope that the Covid graph will start witnessing a declining trend soon.”

Notably, the State government had Sunday placed fresh orders for around 10.34 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech Ltd and 3.77 crore doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India. The government has not received any reply yet.

PNN