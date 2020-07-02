Digapahandi: Digapahandi NAC administration in Ganjam district Thursday sealed three shops in association with local police for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Even though the district administration has been urging people and shopkeepers to follow COVID-19 guidelines, many are still flouting them.

During patrolling, police personnel found a vegetable shop, a grocery shop and a cloth store overcrowded. The customers were found violating social distancing norms and many without masks.

Besides, the shopkeepers were also found not wearing gloves and or keeping sanitiser at their shops for customers.

While IIC Basant Kumar Sethy shut the shops, NAC executive officer Prafulla Chandra Dakua along with an enforcement team sealed them. These shops will remain closed for next seven days.

When contacted, the NAC executive officer said they will be allowed to resume their business only after depositing signed undertakings and fixed fines.