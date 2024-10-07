Chhatrapur: The Additional Chief Engineer of the Rural Works Division Ganjam-1, based in Berhampur, has issued show-cause notices to six contractors over an inordinate delay in the road construction. The contractors have been asked to explain why actions under contract clause 2(B)(i) along with fines should not be enforced. Several road construction projects being carried out by the contractors under the Rural Development department in Ganjam district are incomplete. In fact, work on many of these projects has not even begun despite the contract periods having ended. Some contractors stopped the work midway and are no longer to be found.

Despite repeated issuance of show-cause notices from the department, no effective results have been seen. This issue has been observed in projects under both Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana (MMSY). According to available information, the road construction work from RD road to Kaurijhar via Tentulipalli was to be completed by October 9, but only 24.52 per cent of the work has been done so far. Similarly, the road construction from Mangala Thakurani Temple to Gopakuda near NH16 was supposed to be finished by August 6, but only 21.57 per cent of the work has been completed. Moreover, the Badapalli to Mareinuagaon road was to be completed by August 19, but only 39.20 per cent of the work has been finished till date.

The Balukeshwarpur to Batagaon road project was contracted to be completed by August 9, but only 30.8 per cent of the work has been done. The Biripur to Kendubadi via PunijamaBrahmadevi road project is targeted to be completed by January 26, 2025, but only 30.8 per cent of the work has been finished so far. The Kumbhiura Khani road project is to be completed by December 5 as per the contract, but as of now, only 29.18 per cent of the road work has been done.