Puri: The Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project (SHCP), which is all set for inauguration January 17, reveals, among other things, the fact that even a stone can speak the glory of the Lord.

Odisha is the land of excellence in temple architecture and its people are the worshipers of art and sculpture which made the construction of the majestic temple for Lord Jagannath in Puri – the Srimandir – possible.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, from the outset, had laid utmost emphasis on Kalingan style of temple architecture to go into the construction of the heritage corridor project, the glimpses of which are truly reflected on every piece of work.

The visionary leadership and efforts of the Chief Minister have taken the Kalingan style of temple architecture to the next level in the project which, in turn, would add a new chapter to the golden pages of Odisha’s history.

Facilities like pedestrian corridor, cloakroom, toilets, staircase, sitting space, pillars and walls reflect the Kalinga style of architecture and will leave a permanent imprint in the minds of devotees and tourists visiting Puri.

Notably, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian has been inspecting the project works ever since the foundation stone was laid. He is also taking special care to ensure timely completion of the project, and above all, how the project would be an example of world-class architecture.

Significantly, khandolite stone, which is available exclusively in Odisha and a preferred stone for temple constructions, has been used in this project. These stones, which were brought from different parts of Odisha, were used in construction of idols, pillars, corridor fence, power house, toilets, resting place, mandap and open-air theatre.

As many as 60 sculptors from BK College of Arts and Crafts carved the idols for the ambitious project after undergoing training by Bhabani Shankar Mishra, the chief architect of SHCP. The idols installed at Sri Setu, Sri Danda and other places of the heritage corridor re-represent Odisha’s art, culture, architectural splndour and devotion to the Lord.

