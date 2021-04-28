Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor Wednesday uploaded an Instagram picture of her brother Siddhanth donating plasma, and urged all to do the same.

“My bro @siddhanthkapoor just donated plasma. Urge all those who are eligible to do same please,” wrote Shraddha with a picture of Siddhant donating plasma, flashing a victory sign and a grin for the camera.

Siddhanth had tested Covid positive in December. After the required time gap, he decided to donate his plasma to help others fight the disease. Siddhanth too uploaded the same picture and requested people eligible for plasma donation not to hold back from doing so.