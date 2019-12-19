Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor is in the news for her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D which features Varun Dhawan too. Shraddha is busy in promotions and is seen in different outfits, making her fans go crazy.

Talking about her look, she wore a chess print satin bodycon dress by ASOS with a big bow on one shoulder. The dress also had an attached collar that worked well for Shraddha’s style. With the help of celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Shraddha looked hot as she teamed her ensemble with long diamond shoulder dusters and black strappy heels paired with straight hair. The actress opted for bright red lips, a nude eyeshadow and black nail polish.

On the professional front, the trailer of Street Dancer 3D was released recently which was received well by the audience. The movie also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Murli Sharma and Aparshakti Khurana. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. It is slated to hit the screens January 24. The movie will clash with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga starring Kangana Ranaut at the box office.

Shraddha will also be seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release in 2020.