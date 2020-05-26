Nuapada: Controversy surrounding PUBG and its effect on young minds is refusing die down. In a recent incident, a young man lost his life while playing PUBG on railway tracks after he was run over by a Shramik Special train.

The deceased has been identified as Khiramohan Majhi. The incident took place near Sielti village under Lakhna police limits in Nuapada district May 24.

According to sources, the young man with earphone was so absorbed in playing the game while sitting on a railway track near his village that he didn’t notice the oncoming train. Moments later, the Shramik Special train ran over him killing him on the spot.

Meanwhile, Majhi’s family members and villagers who had been searching for him since May 24 found his mutilated body lying on the track May 25 afternoon.

The villagers informed Government Railway Police (GRP) about the incident. The GRP officials came across the PUBG angle during investigation.

Notably, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG, is an online multi-player game of South Korean origin. Experts claim that PUBG is highly addictive and may give rise to violent behaviour in those playing the game.

PNN