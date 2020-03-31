Puri: With an aim to help the state government fight COVID-19, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) is contemplating forming ‘Shree Jagannath Corona Relief Fund’.

At SJTA Finance Sub Committee meeting held here Monday, the members placed a proposal to form ‘Shree Jagannath Corona Relief Fund’. “Though the members discussed on it thoroughly and the proposal was accepted unanimously, the SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar will take the final call,” informed SJTA administrator (development) Ajay Kumar Jena.

Shri Jagannath Temple Management Committee member Ram Chandra Dasmohapatra said the members discussed on forming a relief fund under the name of ‘Shree Jagannath Corona Relief Fund’. Once formed, the devotees across the globe will be appealed for donation. The fund will ultimately be donated to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

It is pertinent to mention that the Jagannath temple has remained closed since March 20 for devotees to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, all the rituals are going on as usual behind closed doors.

PNN