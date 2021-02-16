Puri: The Shree Mandir Managing Committee has approved the draft proposal for the Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor (SJHC) during a meeting held at the Niladri Bhakta Niwas here Monday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb. The work on the project will begin from June 1, 2021.

The 75-metre corridor will cost the Odisha government around Rs 800 crore. The various components of the project include heritage corridor components, Shree Jagannath Reception Centre (SJRC), amenities and mutt temples.

The heritage corridor is divided into nine layers like a green buffer surrounding the temple complex, the Antar Pradakshina path, the Landscape zone, Bahya Pradakshina path, public convenience zone, service lane, shuttle cum emergency lane, mixed traffic lane and pedestrian footpath.

More than half acre of land is available next to SJHC on South-East side. On it a Jagannath Reception Centre will come up. The centre will have essential facilities like a queue management with capacity of 6,000 persons, along with security checking (baggage screening), main cloakroom for keeping belongings of up to four thousand families, drinking water and toilets for washing hands and feet, souvenir including book shop etc.

The proposal for development of the existing mutt temples within 75 metres of SJHC has also been approved. All such temples will be developed keeping the Kalinga style of architecture and the mutt tradition in mind, it was learnt.

The main aim of the project is to give a pious feeling to the devotees and visitors. The unobstructed corridors around the Meghanada Pacheri will give visitors an opportunity to have a visual connect with the Temple, Neelachakra and Meghanada pacheri.

PNN