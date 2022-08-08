Not all those who wander are lost is a specific phrase that has over the years stood true for many professionals around the world. In many ways, it also means that a few people have experimented in their chosen niches and have thrived in all that they have chosen to do in their careers and lives. These experiences of working around niches lead to the overall growth of the careers of these professionals, ultimately making them a well-recognized name in their sectors. Who better than ShreyaMalhotra, aka ‘Shreya.x’, to serve as an example here as a fashion and lifestyle enthusiast, traveller, and explorer in life, whose game in content creation has been inspiring many other up-and-coming girls in the social media world.

The South Asian beauty today is looked up to by many, who dream of making a unique name for themselves as content creators, models, and influencers on social media. The 20-year-old is a full-time student at Russel Group University in the UK and still has become an inspiration to brown girls and others in fashion, beauty, travel, and more. As a student of Business Management and Marketing, she balances her academic and professional lives well by also working as a full-time blogger.

The London-based beauty as a fashion influencer has to her name varied collaborations with top global brands like ‘Oh Polly’, ‘Pretty Little Thing’, ‘Shein’, ‘Fashion Nova’ and many more. Even as a model and styling enthusiast attending high-profile events like several fashion shows for brands such as ‘Oh Polly’ during the London Fashion Week 2022 and working on many shoots, including Payal Malhotra Haute Couture, shoot in Dubai has upped her game in the niche. From 2,000 followers in 2020, she has now reached over 100,000 followers, thanks to the dedication and commitment she has shown in her career across niches.

Her love for travel took her to different parts of the world like Tulum, Dubai, Santorini, Marbella, Saint Tropez, Monaco, Amalfi coast, Los Angeles and also a PR trip to top destinations in Europe such as Barcelona and Ibiza with ‘Virgin Voyages’ to celebrate the launch of their Mediterranean cruise.

Her tips, tricks, and entertaining reels on fashion and beauty have astonished audiences with valuable content that effortlessly influences people in a positive way.

