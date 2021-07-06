Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer reckons he will be fit to return for the second part of the IPL. However, Shreyas Iyer doesn’t know whether he will continue to lead the Delhi Capitals. The Indian batsman said that the decision is in the hands of Delhi Capitals owners. The 26-year-old was ruled out of the IPL following a left shoulder injury he sustained during the series against England.

In Iyer’s absence, flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant led the Capitals. They were perched atop the points table when the league was suspended due to multiple Covid-19 cases in its bio-bubble.

“My shoulder, I think the healing process is done. Now it’s the last stage of achieving strength and range. So that’s going to take about a month, and the training is obviously going on. Other than that, I feel, I will be there in the IPL,” Iyer said while speaking on a podcast programme.

Under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, the Delhi-based franchise had finished runners-up in 2020 edition of the IPL. They had lost in the summit clash to the Mumbai Indians.

Shreyas was asked if he would come back as captain of Delhi. “I don’t know about the captaincy. It’s in the hands of the owners. But the team have already been doing well, and we are on top, and that’s what really matters to me,” Iyer said. “My main goal is to lift the trophy, which Delhi Capitals have never done before,” the stylish batsman signed off.