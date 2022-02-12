India batter Shreyas Iyer, base price of 2 crore, has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore.

Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada were sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 core and 9.25 crore respectively as Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is underway in Bengaluru. Two new teams (Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants) have joined the existing eight franchises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals as 10 teams, their owners, coaches, support staffs, scouts and for some even the captains join the bidding war in the two-day long IPL 2022 auction that started today.

The 15th edition of the tournament is likely to begin towards the end of March but before that, this auction will decide how the teams pan out for the next few seasons. IPL powerhouses like CSK, MI, KKR have retained as many four players and enter the auction with a lighter purse along with DC, who too have retained four and have the least amount to spend in this auction. Punjab Kings, who retained only two ahead of the auction, have the biggest purse.