Mumbai: Claiming early wickets in T20 cricket makes a huge difference for teams bowling. So getting wickets in the first mandatory power play makes things difficult for the opposition and does not allow them to have a flying start with field restrictions in place in the first six overs. So, getting wickets in such conditions requires special abilities and that is why bowling in the power play is emerging as great art in T20 cricket.

In Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) Monday fast bowler Umesh Yadav struck an early blow for the Knights by removing Devdutt Padikkal for four in the third over.

This was another power play wicket for the 34-year-old right-hand pacer who has claimed early wickets in most of the matches he has played in IPL 2022. Early in IPL 2022, Umesh Yadav completed 50 wickets in the power play. Yadav plays for Vidarbha at the domestic level. He has so far taken 15 wickets in 10 matches in IPL 2022 at an average of 10.6 and an economy rate of 7.15 with the best haul of 4/23. He is fourth in the list of bowlers with the most wickets in this edition of the IPL behind Yuzvendra Chahal (19), Kuldeep Yadav (17), T Natarajan (17).

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer acknowledged Yadav’s role in his team’s success so far.

“The way he’s (Yadav) bowling those hard lengths, he’s increased his pace definitely. It’s really tough to bat against him in the nets,” said Iyer on KKR’s website Tuesday.

“Yadav has got a set of plans which is really hard to read. As a captain, you just have to give him the ball and he’s always up to execute things,” Iyer pointed out.

The selectors are set to pick the Indian team for T20 World Cup in a few months. No doubt Umesh Yadav will feature in their scheme of thoughts.

Yadav on the other hand has thanked Iyer for giving him the right opportunities.

“When you know that you are doing well, it is fine, but when you don’t do well, there is always a bit of pressure. Shreyas understands me, supports and backs me. He knows that I can handle my game even when the chips are down. He expects me to bowl to my strength and play the role that has been assigned. He (Shreyas) is very relaxed and knows his job. He has been the best captain for me since I got a chance after such a long time.