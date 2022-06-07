Mumbai: Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Ishq-E-Nadaan’.

Directed by Avishek Ghosh, the film is a heart-warming romantic drama set in Mumbai. It traces the journeys of its protagonists as they navigate life, love and companionship.

Along with Shriya, the film stars Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Kunwaljit Singh, Suhail Nayyar and Mrinal Dutt.

Shriya says, “Ishq-e-nadaan is a beautiful film which explores different relationships and how love takes different forms. I had a really good time working with Neena Ji, Suhail and Mrinal. ”

Reeling from the success of the series ‘Guilty Minds’, Shriya is all set to be seen in ‘Broken News’ and three projects which will be announced soon.