Mumbai: Actress Shruti Haasan has opened up on the divorce of her parents, actor-politician Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika. The couple parted ways in 2004. In an interview, Shruti Haasan revealed why she was glad that her parents separated.

“I was glad they separated. I do not think two people who are not getting along, should be forced to get along for some reason. They continue to be wonderful parents. I am particularly close to my dad. My mum is doing well and is a part of our lives as well. It actually panned out for the best,” Shruti told ‘Zoom Digital’. Shruti also asserted that the separation never really bothered her because she got the same amount of attention from Sarika and Kamal Haasan even after the two went their different ways.

The actress further told the portal: “When they separated, I was very young. It was very simple for me, I could see they were happier apart than they were together,” Shruti informed.

Kamal Haasan and Sarika tied the knot in 1988. They parted ways in 2004. Apart from Shruti, the couple is also parents to actress Akshara Haasan.