Sydney: India were 85 for the loss of Rohit Sharma’s (26) Shubman Gill’s (50) wicket on the second day of the third Test against Australia here Friday. Australia were earlier dismissed for 338 with Ravindra Jadeja (4/62) being the pick of the Indian bowlers. Shubman Gill got his maiden Test 50 before being dismissed by Pat Cummins. Former skipper Steve Smith (131) was the top scorer for Australia. He was the last Aussie batsman to be dismissed, run out by a brilliant throw by Jadeja. For India Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini picked up two wickets each.