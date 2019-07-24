New Delhi: Disappointed after not getting selected in the India squad for the upcoming West Indies tour, Shubman Gill has insisted that he will not spend time thinking over it and instead, would continue to perform to the best of his ability and score runs in order to impress the selectors.

Gill has been knocking on the senior selectors’ doors ever since he burst on to the scene at the ICC Under 19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2018, where he scored 372 runs at 124 to help his side clinch the title.

The 19-year-old made his ODI debut with the senior squad during India’s tour to New Zealand earlier this year, but was unable to impress, making scores of nine and seven in his two ODI outings.

However, he was part of the India A squad that recently played five unofficial ODIs against West Indies A in the Caribbean, scoring 218 runs which India A won 4-1. Despite that, he could not impress the selectors to get a spot in the limited-overs squad.

“I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads,” Gill said. “It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I’ll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors.”

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has also questioned the selection process and said that Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman both should been there in the ODI squad for the three-match series against Windies.

BCCI chief selector M.S.K. Prasad, while announcing the squad, said Gill was discussed at the selection meeting which took place Sunday. “He went to New Zealand when K.L. Rahul was suspended and now Rahul has come back so he (Gill) is in the waiting list. Definitely he will be considered in the future.”

IANS