Sundargarh: The Nala Road area and its nearby localities under Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RPC) have been declared a ‘containment’ zone after one person tested positive Sunday for COVID-19.

Along with this development, the Sundargarh district administration has also decided to extend the shutdown in the Bisra block indefinitely as two more positive cases were found. Bisra block had been declared a containment zone April 11, when the first coronavirus positive case emerged

Among the patients who have tested positive for coronavirus are a 67-year old woman and a 23-year old youth. Both are from the Gudagudazor locality in Bisra block. Sources said that both had come in contact with the first person to be infected by the deadly virus. The person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nala Road area is a 60-year old man.

The authorities have sealed areas starting from Janata Niwas lane to Mahatab Road under Nala Road area for an indefinite period. The other areas that have been sealed are Meain Road, Egg and Vegetable Lane to Railway Line Boundry, Ananda Bhawan Road to Ring Road Point and Netaji Marg to Big Bazaar locality.

“The decisions were taken in order to curb the community spread and prevent emergence of more such cases,” District Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan said Sunday.

All private establishments in the ‘containment’ zones will remain closed during the shutdown period. While RMC will take the responsibility of providing essential commodities to the residents in Nala Road area, the district administration officials will do so in case of Bisra block.

So far six positive coronavirus cases have emerged from Sundargarh district. Three have already recovered and have been discharged while three others are currently under treatment.

PNN