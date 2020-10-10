Mumbai: Shweta Singh Kirti Saturday shared a series of pictures of billboards set up in Sri Lanka, seeking justice for her brother, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shweta took to Instagram and Twitter to share pictures of billboards across Sri Lanka that feature Sushant and demand justice for the late actor. The billboards are hashtagged SushantJusticeNow and SriLankaUnitedForSSR.

“Thanks Sri Lanka,” she captioned the post, with the hashtag Justice4SushantSinghRajput.

Earlier, Shweta had written on Instagram that Sushant’s family is fighting with patience for justice for the late actor, after his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s bail.

Sharing a quote by bestselling Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho, Shweta had written on Instagram: “We might not have all the answers yet… but we have #Patience #Courage #Faith #God.”

Coelho’s quote, which Shweta posted on her social media page, reads: “The two hardest tests on the spiritual road are the patience to wait for the right moment and the courage not to be disappointed with what we encounter.”

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.