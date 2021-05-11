Mumbai: TV actress Shweta Tiwari is in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi. In her absence, her husband Abhinav Kohli alleged that Shweta had locked their kid Reyansh in a hotel and gone off to South Africa. Now Shweta has hit back with a strong reply. Shweta has shared a shocking video on her social media platform which portrays Abhinav in poor light. Those who have seen the video, has termed Abhinav’s act ‘shameful’.

In the first clip, Abhinav tries to take Reyansh in his arms from Shweta. A she falls Abhinav forcibly snatches their son and walks inside the building. The actress then follows him. In the second video, Reyansh can be seen hiding under a blanket as someone, who is making the video, tries to comfort him.

Posting this video, Shweta wrote, “Now let the truth Come out!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth, then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him.”

Shweta added: “I can’t let my child go through this mental trauma. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this horrible man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to square one! If this is not physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society,” she added.

Worth mentioning, Shweta got separated from her second husband Abhinav Kohli in 2019.