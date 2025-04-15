New Delhi: Actress Shweta Tripathi has talked about how attending a fashion school has changed her life and her perspective towards many things.

In a conversation about style and trends, Shweta told IANS: “Fashion is one thing, but more than fashion, design is something that really excites me—because that’s what I’ve studied. Going to NIFT really changed my life, and it changed my perspective on a lot of things.”

The actress says she definitely likes to see what’s trending.

“But I don’t stress about it. Just because something is in trend doesn’t mean I have to follow it. There’s no such rule for me. If something is trending, I like checking it out, and if it’s something I’d like to try on myself, then I definitely will—but I don’t put pressure on myself just because it’s in trend,” said Shweta, who has a degree in fashion communication.

The actress, who began her film career as a production assistant and associate director, said that if she tries something, it’s because “I want to try it. It’s more like, ‘Hey, let’s see how this looks on me.’”

“And there are a lot of things that are trending, but just don’t suit our personality or don’t suit us physically. But if I see something and feel like it would suit my best friend, for example, if I think it would look good on Mallika Dua, I send it to her. Or if I feel it’s something my mother-in-law might enjoy, I’ll share it with her too,” added Shweta, who made her Hindi film debut in 2015 with “Masaan.”

“And thankfully, our profession also allows that because we get to play different characters. And what I mean by that is—take Shikha from Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein—her style is very different from mine. Or even Golu from Mirzapur—her style is completely different. But even trends help me there too,” she said.

“If there’s something I feel would suit a particular character, or a new character I might play, I think, ‘Hey, this could work for that.’ So trends give me a lot of creative ideas as well. That’s what I like about the zeitgeist—the spirit of the times that reflects through trends.”

She said that classics are classics for a reason.

“But again, I don’t wear or do anything just because it’s ‘supposed to be’ stylish or fashionable. I’m the boss of my own choices. I go with what I like—whether it’s a classic or based on my mood and comfort. For me, that’s the most important thing: I need to feel like myself.”

IANS