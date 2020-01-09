Ersama: For the tourists visiting Siali beach of Padmapur panchayat under this block in Jagatsinghpur district, the watchtower here has been a major attraction. But this tower constructed at a cost of lakhs of rupees is presently in a pathetic condition due to lack of maintenance and marauding seawater.

In the year 2005, the then block development officer Muralidhar Swain and the then minister Damodar Rout undertook various developmental projects along the Siali beach. Later the tourist spot status was accorded to it thanks to the efforts of the then Balikuda-Ersama MLA Prashant Kumar Muduli.

As part of various developmental projects, roads were repaired, the casuarinas jungle was resurrected, a watchtower and a Pantha Nivas were constructed here. Tourists have been visiting this beach throughout the year since it received the tourist spot tag.

For them, the watchtower is the point of attraction. From here they can enjoy the vast blue sea running to the horizon at one side and whispering casuarinas jungle on the other.

As of now, visitors have stopped going to the watchtower. The condition of the tower is so pathetic that it sends out a sense of fear among the visitors. Plasters peeling off from the already discoloured walls, rusted grills, chunks of plasters coming off the roof every now and then and the visible cracks on supporting beams have forced the visitors to keep themselves away from it. And when it comes to toilet facility, the least said, the better.

That apart, the ever galloping sea also poses a constant threat to this watchtower.

At the time when the watchtower was constructed, the sea was 100 metres away from it. Now it is just 10 metres away from the stone packing built to protect the watchtower from the seawater.

Local people are apprehensive that in case of any natural calamities like cyclone or tsunami, the seawater would sure cause harm to the watchtower and to their village as well.

They urged the administration to take preventive steps otherwise it would be a case of closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.

