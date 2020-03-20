Berhampur: At least two persons were arrested on twin charges of rumour mongering on coronavirus and misbehaving with government officials at Hanuman Bazaar area of Silk City, Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Subhash Chandra Sahu,43, owner of Subhash bangles and cosmetic store and his brother Sudhakar Sahu, 41. The accused, both siblings, are residents of Jaura Sahi in the city.

As per police sources, the two were spreading false information regarding COVID-19 among shopkeepers in Hanuman Bazaar area and creating breach of peace in the area.

The incident occurred when government officials were visiting the business establishment in Hanuman Bazaar area and asking traders to shut down their stores over coronavirus

A case has been registered against the two under sections 107 and 113 of CrPC. On being informed, Berhampur sub-collector issued a warrant and directed Bada Bazaar police to arrest them.

Later, police produced the accused in the court of executive magistrate-cum-sub-collector in evening.

PNN