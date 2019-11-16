Jajpur: Two siblings were killed in a road mishap in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Aditya Prasad Mohanty (43) and his sister Sasmita Mohanty (40) of Brahman Narasinghpur village of the district, they said.

Dharmasala Police station inspector-in-charge Saroj Kumar Sahoo said the two were on their way back home on a motorcycle Friday night after completing land-related work at the Sub Registrar office when some unknown vehicle hit their bike from behind on NH-16 ner Babrabati area leaving them seriously injured.

Locals rescued both and rushed them to the local hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

(PTI)