Mumbai: Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal says Sidharth Malhotra taught him swimming while they were shooting for “Jabariya Jodi”.

“Sidharth was a total sport on sets. Once he caught me in the pool, just floating, and that was when he discovered I didn’t know swimming,” Chandan said.

“He started teaching me swimming. We met every day after pack up at the hotel pool and had a great time. And now I can finally swim,” he added.

In the film, Chandan will be seen as a friend to Sidharth’s character. “Jabariya Jodi”, also starring Parineeti Chopra, promises to offer a funny, vibrant and engaging story while taking a stand on dowry and groom kidnapping. It is slated to release August 2.