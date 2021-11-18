Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen starring in filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming production titled Yodha, which will hit the screens November 11, 2022.

Karan Wednesday shared a glimpse with his fans about the upcoming project revealing that it will be the production label’s “first-ever action film franchise”.

Karan wrote: “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions – #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo – Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022.”

The filmmaker then announced that the female leads will be announced soon.

“#Yodha is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November, 2022. Directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Stay tuned, because our female leads will be announced soon!Airplane,” he added.

Sidharth was last seen onscreen in Shershaah, where he played the role of Captain Vikram Batra. He also has Mission Majnu and Thank God lined-up for release.