Mumbai: Filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will release January 26, 2023.

Earlier this year, the makers had announced that the Ranbir and Shraddha-starrer will release in Holi 2022.

After delivering back to back super hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luv is currently busy finishing his next untitled romantic comedy.

The details of the project are kept under wraps by the makers. It’s learnt that the makers are in Delhi to start the last leg of shoot in India.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the untitled next starring Ranbir and Shraddha will also feature Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.