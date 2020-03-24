Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 fame contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill are back to woo their fans again. This time, they feature together in the music video of singer Darshan Rawal’s new number, Bhula dunga.

The romantic song showcases sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaz, who made a lot of headlines for their close bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Seeing the song, fans, who fondly call Sidharth and Shehnaz as Sidnaz, showered praises and compliments on them.

A user commented: “Sidharth ShukIa and Shehnaz’s scenes are so well made.Their chemistry looks so natural.”

Another one wrote: “Great song…great expressions …great chemistry.”

Before launching the song on social media, Shehnaz and Sidharth even went live on Instagram to converse with their followers.

Shehnaz even requested her fans to “make the song a hit”.

Apart from Shehnaz and Sidharth, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz , Himanshi Khurana, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma too featured in music videos recently.