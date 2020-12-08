Bhubaneswar: ‘Signature 24 Productions’ revealed the theme of its annual calendar with actor Babushaan. The 2021 calendar has been titled ‘The Generation of Tomorrow’. In a video related to the theme, Babushaan is seen teaching kids and conveying the message “Generation of Tomorrow!”

Joyeeta Roy, the founder director of the company said that the theme is a social message to each and every individual. “Babushaan loves children and the theme is something with which everyone can relate. Every individual is special and every individual child needs our love, support and care to be the ‘Best Generation’ of tomorrow. Babushaan will be seen conveying such social messages through each of the page of the calendar,” said Roy.

Babushaan informed that he had a great time while working with the kids. “I had a great time shooting with the kids. They are the stars of the calendar and I am honoured to be a part of ‘The Generation of Tomorrow’. It was a huge pleasure and fun for me to work with celebrity photographer, Kaustav Saikia,” informed Babushaan.

The shoot of the calendar took place at the state capital recently. The calendar will be launched in grand way in January 2021 sources said.

Kaustav has been associated with big names and brands like ‘Femina Miss India’. He was all praise for Odisha actor Babushaan. “It is my second project with the actor, I have been working with celebrities and Babushaan is a person who has touched my heart with his humble impeccable behaviour and great talent.