ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: The launch of the Shakti Application marks a significant and progressive step toward combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Odisha, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said during an event here Tuesday. The initiative driven by the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology to deliver a trauma-informed, efficient and dignified support system for survivors. Odisha now stands as the first state in India to harness blockchain technology in its efforts to improve support systems for survivors of GBV. The pioneering approach positions the state as a leader in adopting modern solutions for social challenges, redefining how services are delivered and managed in the realm of gender-based support. Parida highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering a society that is free from violence and discrimination.

She stated, “As we prepare to scale this initiative statewide, we are not just enhancing processes—we are reimagining what it means to provide survivor-centric care, ensuring that survivors are treated with the dignity they deserve throughout their journey to recovery.” The App has been developed with a primary focus on streamlining the support process for survivors. By employing blockchain, the app securely stores and manages survivor data, reducing the need for repeated recounting of traumatic experiences. The feature not only safeguards the privacy of survivors but also promotes a more empathetic and respectful approach. Through the app, coordination between shelter homes, One Stop Centres, and both district and state officials is optimised, resulting in greater accountability and real-time monitoring. This interconnected network enhances the efficiency of responses, ensuring timely assistance and comprehensive care for survivors. The App has already been piloted in five districts, where it received overwhelmingly positive feedback from survivors.

Many users expressed that the app played a crucial role in restoring a sense of empowerment and dignity, as it simplified their interactions with support services and reduced the emotional toll of recounting their experiences multiple times. The launch ceremony of Shakti also marked the conclusion of a powerful 16-day campaign against Gender-Based Violence, which spanned all 30 districts of the state. The campaign was characterised by its impactful and engaging activities, including street plays that educated and raised awareness about GBV. It culminated in a symbolic gathering of 1,000 participants forming a Human Chain, an act that underscored Odisha’s collective dedication to ending violence against women and girls and supporting survivors in their path toward healing and justice.