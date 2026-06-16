Dubai: Switzerland’s foreign ministry said Tuesday a signing ceremony for a deal between the United States and Iran will take place Friday at the Burgenstock resort near the city of Luzern.

Ministry officials said that the location was proposed by Pakistani and Qatari mediators, along with the US and Iran.

The ministry said it has been in close contact with the four countries about the possible signing of the memorandum of understanding that US and Iranian officials announced over the weekend.

AP